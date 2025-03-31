It's Crown and Cougs for Hoyas, Tonight

A new event, The Crown pits 16 invited teams for postseason play, all games occurring in Lss Vegas, NV. What stats are both the Hoyas (BIG EAST) and Cougars (West Coast Conference) bringing to the table?

After greater than two weeks of preparation - Georgetown last played March 12th in BIG EAST Tournament action - the Hoyas are back at it via today's tilt, a College Basketball Crown postseason affair. Basic info stands:

Individually, both teams are led statistically by different players, due to defections and injury. For Cooley and the Hoyas, 13.8 ppg from junior guard Jayden Epps is tops among available Hoyas. Both grad wing Micah Peavy (17.2 ppg/injury-pros) and frosh big Thomas Sorber (14.5 ppg/injured) are expected to be unavailable. Sophomore Malik Mack follows Epps at 11.7 each time out.

With Sorber Peavy and sophomore center/forward Drew Fielder (transfer portal) not suiting up, Cooley's top rebounder becomes Mack at 3.7 rpg. For context, 8.5, 5.8, 5.4 caroms per game were secured by the initial three.

David Riley coaches WSU, a team also contending with an altered roster, and sees sophomore forward LeJuan Watts bring 13.5 points per game. Rebounding-wise Riley does have continuity, as Watts paced the squad cleaning glass at 6.7 ppg

WSU's coach's roster tumult: Gone is true leading scorer, junior guard Nate Calmese's 15.2 ppg, along with 11 ppg from junior starting backcourt mate, isaiah Watts. Early in the season Riley lost senior guard Cedric Coward (17.7 ppg) to injury, while Watts and Calmese are not playing due to transfer portal plans.



