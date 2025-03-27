Practice Report: 3.18.25

Teaching and expectations were at a high level on 3.18.25 in Georgetown's MBB practice session, around two hours dedicated to preparing for their upcoming College Bassketball Crown foe, Washington State.
Below is an excerpt of what was heard and happened during the practice. The full submission is available via Premium Court.
Want exclusive photos? They are here!
Heard and Happened Excerpt
Jayden Epps made segment ending free throw. Guys didn't have to run and got water.
Corner shot drill
Center shot drill
"Play off two feet" -Ed Cooley
Alley to corner shooting drill
"Hunt bodies" - Cooley
"Encourage him!" - Kayvon Mulready
"Stop the ball! - Jeff Battle
"Get up on him" - Cooley
"J. Fort. You want to be in the NBA? Be the best defender in the BIG EAST" - Cooley to Jayden Fort
"Don't make let people make mistakes on your watch" - Cooley to Malik Mack
"Point guard has to be heard!" - Cooley