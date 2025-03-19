Crown Notes: Hoyas to Face Lessened Cougs

When the confirmation came down that Georgetown was participating in The College Basketball Crown, a new Fox Sports event being held at two, Las Vegas sites. Play begins March 31st, extending to April 6th.

Sixteen teams are set to participate, including Georgetown, Butler, DePaul and Villanova, all BIG EAST squads. The Hoyas first face Washington State (19-14, 8-10) of the West Coast Conference, a March 31st, 3p EST, MGM Grand Garden Arena tilt. Georgetown comes into the game standing 17-15, 8-12 in the BIG EAST.

The Cougars do so without a key cog.

Starring shooting guard Isaiah Watts has decided not to play, instead declaring for the transfer portal. A sophomore, 6'3" backcourt guy who can score and defend, Watts dropped 11 points, 3.7 rebounds each time out for HC David Riley this season.

Grandson of former Seattle Supersonic Slick Watts who recently passed away, the younger Watts is tied into basketball royalty in that city. While at South Kent (CT) for prep school, Watts benefited from the coaching and tutelage of Ra[h Chillious, now utilizing his vast knowledge for an NBA franchise.

