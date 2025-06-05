DMV Hoops Alert: Houzmazoo Network Summer League

Every now and again, a platform emerges, one born of helping people progress. The Houzmazoo Network is just such an operation.

Founded in 2017 by Alfonso Duckett, Houzmazoo covers DMV Hoops, with a careful, helpful focus on overlooked kids. Duckett primarily serves DCIAA and charter athletes/schools foundationally, but is not limited to them. He's a fixture at games throughout the DMV!

What drives Duckett's ministry, so to speak?

"Because I was once one of those overlooked athletes" he answered. Therefore, i just want to provide an outlet for them to be seen like I wanted to be seen". A guy who deeply cares about the community, Duckett humbly omitted that truth. Duckett and Houzmazoo are DMV Hoops treasures!

Enter the HN Summer League. Comprised of 10 teams with games occurring at Cardozo HS (1200 Clifton Terrace, NW, WDC), this summer league will without question birth a number of kid's college hoops careers! Squads from DC, Virginia and Maryland will lock horns between June 4th - July 10th.

For summer league schedule information, hit this link.

Be sure to dive into what Duckett, or 'Houze' as he's known in the DMV, offers:

IG: @HouzmazooNetworkLLC

X/Twitter: @Houzmazoo

Also head over to support the HNSL. HoyaReport.com will have some coverage going forward.



