Crown Notes: Cougs Get Addition

Per the Spokesman-Review, Washington State's Cougars may be getting a shot in the arm, as Dane Erikstrup is expected to return.

A senior forward , Erikstrup, averaging 12.1 ppg on nearly 50% shooting overall (49%), Erikstrup hasn't played since going down in the Cougars' West Coast Conference Championship, quarterfinal round loss to San Francisco. He also pulls down 4.3 rpg.

David Riley, who coaches the Cougs, as well as that team's fanbase surely hope his presence helps cancel out the loss of Isaiah Watts and Nate Calmese, the unit's starting backcourt. Both have hit the transfer portal and optied not to play.

