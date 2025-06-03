Published Jun 3, 2025
DMV Hoops Alert: Hoop Buzz SL Starts Today!
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
When it comes to having events that touch the panoply of DMV Hoops talent, few approach The HoopBuzz standing. Founder Chad Wilson has built a reputation of giving observers an opportunity to see players capable of playing on various levels of college ball. The HoopBuzz' X/Twitter account (@TheHoopBuzz} is a must to plug into.

Below is information germane to yet another Wilson/The HoopBuzz gem, it's summer league. Action jumps off today. Click here for scheduling.

Also available are location directions and more information relative to Athletic Republic, the event's venue.

