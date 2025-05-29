Snap Up Your Feast Tix

The 2025-26 season is approaching. As such, non-BIG EAST foes are starting to become known. Enter the 2025 Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational, it's Feast Week at Disney's MAGIC bracket, specifically.

Set for November 27-28 in Orlando, Feast Week's MAGIC competition boasts not only the Hoyas, but Dayton, Miami and BYU. For those counting, that's schools from the BIG EAST, Atlantic 10, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12, respectively, meeting in off campus, multiple team event (MTE) action.

Could seeing the Hoyas in Florida for early season play resonate with you? Register said interest here! Doing so puts you in the front of the line when seats are made available, this summer.

Accessing the social media posting below will provide more info!