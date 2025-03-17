Crown Set for Hoyas

Just released information informs Georgetown will engage in postseason play. The event? The College Basketball Crown.

In it's first year and being the product of Fox Sports, The College Basketball Crown will take place between 3.31.25 and 4.6.25. A 16-team confab, The Crown will be held at two Las Vegas destination properties, with first and quarterfinal rounds scheduled at the MGM Grand's Garden Arena. Semifinal and championship work is slated for T-Mobile Arena.

One overlooked aspect of The Crown is NIL provision, as players who achieve semi and final round participation share $500,000.

From a BIG EAST perspective, a quartet of squads will suit up: G'Town, Butler, DePaul and Villanova. The last is participating despite the firing of HC Kyle Neptune. A source indicated Mike Nardi will take the reins at The Crown as interim head coach. The school confirmed it.

Georgetown (17-15, 8-12/7th in BIG EAST) will line up against Washington, St on the 3st. A West Coast Conference member, the Cougars are 19-14 overall, 8-10/7th in the league.

Head over to Premium Court, where The Crown is fleshed out, as is Georgetown's decision to participate and present suitability to do so.



