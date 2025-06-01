Travel Team Overview: TTO Girls 17u

Girl's grassroots basketball is surging in America, following the footprint of older female competition -professoinal ranks globally, including the Women's National Basketball Association plus multiple leagues internationally and college conferences domestically. It's a bullish time in female hoops.

One of the top girl's grassroots (travel team/AAU) organizations is Team Takeover.

Started in 2012 by Team Takeover Girls 17u HC Ron James and organizational principal, Keith Stevens, TTOG has sent over 80 players to college scholarship-ville. This work includes eight McDonald All=Americans while just attaining its 13th Jordan Brand All American. A simple reason, per James, is "We put kids in a position to do what they do".

During one it's first full practices this spring, TTO's 17u showed why, as James and staff, including assistants Shay Chafin and Bryan Dickerson, put their charges through their paces, including defensive closeout work, slides, pick and roll reactions, physical training and much more. Defense is TTOG 17u's mantra, mirroring the ethos all teams in Team Takeover's constellation, girls and boys, display.

What else did James, a great communicator and motivator, reveal?

The following interview touches upon that, including his penchant for teaching, the org's defensive focus, several players he coaches, expectations, TTOG's origin story, the competitiveness of Nike's Girl's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL).

Check out his interview. TTOG 17u is in great hands.

