Travel Team Overview: TTO Girls 17u

Girl's grassroots basketball is surging in America, following the footprint of older female competition -professoinal ranks globally, including the Women's National Basketball Association plus multiple leagues internationally and college conferences domestically. It's a bullish time in female hoops.
One of the top girl's grassroots (travel team/AAU) organizations is Team Takeover.
Started in 2012 by Team Takeover Girls 17u HC Ron James and organizational principal, Keith Stevens, TTOG has sent over 80 players to college scholarship-ville. This work includes eight McDonald All=Americans while just attaining its 13th Jordan Brand All American. A simple reason, per James, is "We put kids in a position to do what they do".
During one it's first full practices this spring, TTO's 17u showed why, as James and staff, including assistants Shay Chafin and Bryan Dickerson, put their charges through their paces, including defensive closeout work, slides, pick and roll reactions, physical training and much more. Defense is TTOG 17u's mantra, mirroring the ethos all teams in Team Takeover's constellation, girls and boys, display.
What else did James, a great communicator and motivator, reveal?
The following interview touches upon that, including his penchant for teaching, the org's defensive focus, several players he coaches, expectations, TTOG's origin story, the competitiveness of Nike's Girl's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL).
Check out his interview. TTOG 17u is in great hands.
See Premium Court for more, generally.
A Few Players
Following are three current players, a trio of many TTOG 17u standouts! An interview accompanies each blub.
Nevea Robeson - 6'2", '25 wing, Bishop McNamara (MD) - Having migrated away from the cup, Roberson now enters the chat as a wing, one that drives and shoots. Wants to pressure the rim more, among other things
Georgetown, UF, GW and others have offered Robeson. Does having a rough season make the Hoyas less attractive? Per her, no. That and more are in this interview.
Quandice Samuels - 6'2", '25 wing, Bishop Mcnamara (MD) - Maryland's Terps and SMU, plus between eight and 10 other schools hae offered Samuels, a player capable of scoring at multiple levels.
Needs to develop "getting to the basket stronger, be more aggressive and my midrange", while also getting in better condition and committing to defense. She speaks on that and more, here.
Zoe Osby - 6'1", '25 forward, Seton (MD) - During her interview, Osby discussed recently coming over to TTOG, the development of her power forward game and more.
Will bang, rebound, and shoot from midrange. Is a tough player who recognizes the need to improve defensively, while acknowledging "Florida, Fordham, GW" and others are recruiting her.
Shots
For exclusive photos of this practice's participants, click here.