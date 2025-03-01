Published Mar 1, 2025
Golden Eagles Fly In Today
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

After a tough loss this week at UConn, HC Ed Cooley and his Hoyas brace for birds of prey, today. Game Info stands:

What: Marquette (21-7, 12-5/3rd in BIG EAST, 21st/22nd nationally) at Georgetown (15-12, 7-10/7th}

When: 3.1.25, 8p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats begin at $25 each!

Broadcast: Peacock, 106.7 FM, Sirius XM 971 (hoyas)/963

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


How do team stats look?

Marquette at Georgetown Team Statistics (Conf. Only)
StatMarquette/BIG EAST RankGeorgetown/BIG EAST Rank

PPG

77.1 ppg/3rd

70.9 ppg/9th

PPG Allowed

67 ppg/2nd

76.9 ppg/11th

FG%

44.3%/6th

43.3%/9th

FG% Allowed

43.7%/8th

47.5%/10th

3pt FG%

31.6%/3rd

32.3%/10th

3pt FG% Allowed

31.6%/3rd

39%/11th

RPG

34.1 rpg/7th

31.7 rpg/10th

With Thomas Sorber being sidelined due to surgery, Cooley doesn't have 14.5 ppg and 8.4 rpg to play with. Those numbers are second and first, respectively, for GU. The carom number stands second in the BIG EAST.

In his absence stands Micah Peavy. The 11th best BIG EAST rebounder (6.1 rpg), Peavy, a grad wing, also paces the Hoyas in scoring at 17.4 ppg, the league's fifth top production.

Side Note: As G'Town's only graduating player, Peavy will be feted during Senior Day festivities, tonight.

Shaka Smart coaches MU, and gets the conference's third best scoring output from senior guard Kam Jones (18.6 ppg). He's been a force all year.

it's senior forward David Joplin's 5.2 rpg that pace this set of Golden Eagles. That work lands him 20th in the BIG EAST.

Be sure to return for coverage, including reports, pressers and pics!

