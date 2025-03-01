Golden Eagles Fly In Today

How do team stats look?

What : Marquette (21-7, 12-5/3rd in BIG EAST, 21st/22nd nationally) at Georgetown (15-12, 7-10/7th}

After a tough loss this week at UConn , HC Ed Cooley and his Hoyas brace for birds of prey, today. Game Info stands:

With Thomas Sorber being sidelined due to surgery, Cooley doesn't have 14.5 ppg and 8.4 rpg to play with. Those numbers are second and first, respectively, for GU. The carom number stands second in the BIG EAST.

In his absence stands Micah Peavy. The 11th best BIG EAST rebounder (6.1 rpg), Peavy, a grad wing, also paces the Hoyas in scoring at 17.4 ppg, the league's fifth top production.

Side Note: As G'Town's only graduating player, Peavy will be feted during Senior Day festivities, tonight.

Shaka Smart coaches MU, and gets the conference's third best scoring output from senior guard Kam Jones (18.6 ppg). He's been a force all year.

it's senior forward David Joplin's 5.2 rpg that pace this set of Golden Eagles. That work lands him 20th in the BIG EAST.

