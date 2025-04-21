Published Apr 21, 2025
Never Got Going
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
When Duncan Powell popped for Georgetown over two weeks ago from Georgia Tech, a cog was widely believed to be secured for Georgetown MBB. A soon-to-be senior power forward self-dubbed Shag Man', Powell was heralded as an answer to rebounding and shooting needs.

Then just two days ago, that changed; Powell, standing 6'8", 256 pounds, issued the following tweet indicating any effort for him to enroll at Georgetown, had ended:

What happened? To find out, based on a southeastern source and past knowledge of Georgetown's administrative policy,/penchant go to Premium Court. Interesting discussion accompanies it.

And then today came.

Apparently, Hoya rival and fellow BIG EAST member Providence stepped into the breach, gaining a commitment from Powell.

Was this a crushing defection, and where do HC Ed Cooley and staff go from here? Premium Court takes a stab.

