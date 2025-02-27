Injury Shelves Sorber

Two days ago, Georgetown issued the news sources said could occur Thomas Sorber is sidelined with a foot injury, a setback that necessitates surgery and ands his 2024-25, campaign.
A freshman pivot from Trenton, NJ who attended high school in the greater Philadelphia area at Father Ryan (PA), Sorber finishes the season at 14.5 ppg and 8.4 rpg, the Hoyas' top rebounding and second best scoring marks.. To be clear, Sorber bowed out as the league's second top rebounder.
For his work, he's been tapped as BIG EAST Rookie of the Week, an impressive six times.
The team's announcement, retweeted by assistant Hoya coach Ken Johnson, follows, and includes a surgery date of yesterday.
HC Ed Cooley has effusively praised Sorber the person and player, loving the "joy" he brings to a program. On the court, Sorber is a pivot beast, one who rebounds out of his area, goes over either shoulder, has a growing face up shot game, while connecting with teammates and playing the right way.
The pros have taken notice, with scouts from NBA franchises like Minnesota, Detroit and Phoenix, Washington and others sending personnel to Capital One Arena to scout him. Far from conclusive, yet seemingly moving the needle,, mock drafts seemed to slide him into the first round. Being a lottery pick - one of the NBA Daft's top 14 selections - is per sources a goal of Sorber's.
The question now is, how will NBA franchises asses his suitability for pro ball, given surgery and the likelihood full workouts won't be engaged?
For more on that, including possible NIL ramifications, see Premium Court. Below are dates relative to the pro decision making process, also impacting Sorber's eventual choice to stay or leave.
Return for additional reporting on Sorber and Georgetown's future together. At this stage, it's the million dollar question facing he and the program.