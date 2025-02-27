Injury Shelves Sorber

Two days ago, Georgetown issued the news sources said could occur Thomas Sorber is sidelined with a foot injury, a setback that necessitates surgery and ands his 2024-25, campaign.

A freshman pivot from Trenton, NJ who attended high school in the greater Philadelphia area at Father Ryan (PA), Sorber finishes the season at 14.5 ppg and 8.4 rpg, the Hoyas' top rebounding and second best scoring marks.. To be clear, Sorber bowed out as the league's second top rebounder.

For his work, he's been tapped as BIG EAST Rookie of the Week, an impressive six times.

The team's announcement, retweeted by assistant Hoya coach Ken Johnson, follows, and includes a surgery date of yesterday.





