Confirmed: Adams Indeed to Visit

When news hit social media that Rivals.com five star, standout guard Darius Adams, a guy ranked 15th nationally could visit Georgetown this weekend, hope immediately sprung from Hoya denizens. Thei common thought being could Hoya HC Ed Cooley and staff lure this standout deemed the 6th best shooting guard among his '25 position grouping?

It's too early to call, but one thing's for certain, Adams is indeed expected on campus, a jaunt corresponding to the school's annual spring festival, Georgetown Day.

Adams originally signed to UConn this past fall, yet decommitted in April. A 6'3" McDonald All American guard who attended La Lumiere (TN), Adams's game was broken down by Rivals.com recruiting expert Ryan Cassidy on VolReport.com (Rivals.com), thusly:

"The 6-foot-5 guard h as one of the most reliable shooting strokes in the 2025 class and also comes equipped with the ability to create his own shot from almost anywhere on the floor thanks to a confident handle, an attacking mentality and a high basketball IQ. For now, Adams goes as his jumper goes but he has the length and lateral quickness to be a high-level defender as he adds weight and gets more motivated on that end of the floor down the road. He’s added some additional muscle over the past year but still has a ways to go on that front. Adams possesses a number of translatable skills that should result in more consistent production as he beefs up, as he has the quickness, length and motor to be solid positional rebounder in addition to his gifts as a shooter and a ball handler."

