Epps Decides to Portal

When junior guard Jayden Epps signed with Georgetown around two years ago after his freshman season at Illinois, Hoya denizens knew they had a bucket-getter on their hands.

Over the course of two seasons, he did little to abuse that notion, averaging 18.5 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 caroms per per game in 2023-24. Shooting slits were 39%/31%/76%, logged in 29 games, 28 starts. Those points landed him top in Blue and Gray, third in the BIG EAST.

Last year was somewhat truncated by unavailability - he lost 13 games due to injury and sickness - yet Epps, a Tidewater, VA area native, dropped nearly 13 ppg and just over two rebounds/assists, each time out, splits being 39%/34%/75%. Despite his challenges, foes still treated him like the scorer he is.

Well, that ability to receive Epps' points may come to an end for G'Town. Just one day before the transfer portal closes for entrance, Epps has entered it, signaling a desire, at minimum, to research other options.