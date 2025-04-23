When Julius Halaifonua popped for Georgetown last summer, hope sprung eternal. The Hoyas =received a seven foot, Rivals.com four star pivot, a guy who out of the NBA's Global Academy impressed many with his size, understanding and shooting prowess.

Well, this native of New Zealand didn't snatch minutes this season: After surgery that delayed his true on court appearance until September, Halaifonua went down in practice, suffereing a lower extrimity injury. That, couldpled with spring/summer/fall/winter missed time guaranteed a redshirt season was on tap. HC Ed Cooley stuck to protecting Halifonua's present and future, which he pledged to do while recruiting the Kiwi.

Well, his past is setting Halaifonua up for future success. Hailing from NZ, he has been elevated to the country's Tall Blacks roster for Trans-Tasman Throwdown action! Per Wikipedia, these Tall Blacks are "The New Zealand men's national basketball team (Māori: Te kapa poitūkohu o Aotearoa)" representing "the country in international basketball competitions". It's governed by Basketball New Zealand.

An event consisting of the May 11th double header with Australia's Tall Ferns, the TTT pits those regional rivals in battle, a donnybrook set for Hamilton, NZ.

More reps, more prep, mor work for Julius Halifonua is a win-win for he and the Hoyas!

Be sure to track Halifonua's development and career, here!

Talk about it here.