Ed Cooley and G'Town's coaching staff couldn't solve their lack of interior presence/size. (Photo by ron bailey)

With freshman star center Thomas Sorber officially shelved for the season, prior to last night's game at UConn, HC Ed Cooley and his Georgetown side would likely face a barrage of paint/rim attacks. Yet before the game's under twelve minute, first half mark, the Huskies didn't exploit their interior advantage, regularly. That changed. "There are opportunities here without the shot blockers in the game, and Fielder with 2 (fouls). We have to put enormous pressure on the rim" stressed UConn HC Dan Hurley during a timeout. Later he added his team's paint shots, particularly from Tarris Reed, Thats gotta be a step thru layup. There's no jump hooks with their lack of size. It's drop step finishes at the rim". Reed and the rest listened, eventually taking down visiting Georgetown, 93-79 at Harford's XL Center. Announced attendance was 15,684. Harris's work was impressive, given a 20 point on 8-10 shooting stanline, work that included a game high 10 rebounds. His G'Town counterpart, sophomore center/forward Drew Fielder, logged 11 points on 4-4 shooting, including 2-2 from three point land production, yet struggled with foul trouble throughout. His eventual disqualification occurred with around 15 minutes to play. .



We have to be tougher! Go meet the ball. Be more engaged with our physicality. Cmon!! HC Ed Cooley, urging his team to play more physically., during first half's under eight timeout

"Today was about physicality...obviously being in foul trouble with limited size" was extremely problematic, opined Cooley. He outlined a number of players missing time, included Sorber and freshman forward Caleb Williams, presently, as "crippling to the development our program". Two barometers of this contest's inside struggles for the Hoyas; Georgetown was outrebounded 35-18, board work helping produced a 30-3 second chance point, UConn bulge. Cooley said of those metrics "That's the game". Cooley in sum noted "We played very, very hard. I'm very proud of how far our men have come, it's just we've had some setbacks with these injuries...We're just limited right now. Pacing all scorers was grad wing Micah Peavy, producer of a 25 point, two rebound, three assist resume, authored over 40 minutes. Two teammates joined he and Fielder in scoring double figures, as junior guard Jayden Epps, chipped in 13 points on 5-15/2-10 shooting and sophomore forward Jordan Burks's 11 points meet the standard. Shooting numbers indicated Cooley's crew shot better from beyond the arc (41%-38%), yet, didn't surpass the Huskies generally (56%-52%), and had fewer attempts. UConn also shot six more free throws, while landing 90% of them, compared to Georgetown's 71%. Sophomore guard Solo Ball met Reed at 20 points, freshman guard Liam McNeeley poured in 17 points, nine in the second half. Hassan Diarra, a senior guard, added 14 points and a game best seven assists, while junior forward Alex Karaban logged 13 points. Next up for GU, now 16-12-7-10 and seventh in the BIG EAST, is a home tilt with Marquette. Saturday, March 1st, 8p EST is when happenings start at Capital One Arena. UConn stands 19-9, 11-6/4th. The Huskies next engage Providence, on the road, a noon tip off. For chat and insight, go to Premium Court.

Presser Work

Shout out to Ritchie O''Leary, Publisher of Rivals.com property UConnReport.com for the dime; he provided presser video. Doing so was necessary, due to G'Town's standing policy of not providing film of said sessions on the road to media, also requiring individual requests for the audio version. The power of the Rivals.com network continues to bear fruit! Also special thanks to The UConn Daily, which shot the video!



They're a good team but struggling to score. They're scoring off of OUR mistakes. They can't get pick six's like that. HC Ed Cooley during the game's under eight, first half timeout.

