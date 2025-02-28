Practice Report: 2.27.25

The Hoyas came together Thursday for media concerns and practice, with Marquette on tap two days later. Having just fallen at UConn the night before, the session was heavy on thinking, short on scrimmaging. HC Ed Cooley and staff, know their charge's bodies must be saved, a fact made more acute by injuries, like that sustained by Thomas Sorber.

