Earned a Look

Just because high school basketball season has ended, doesn't mean recruiting stops. In actuality, spring/summer are PRIME recruiting zones, periods of time when kids get scholarships. Below are a few Class of 2025 players - two decided to prep and are now 2026 athletes - while two '26 guys were seen, encountered and/or tipped to this writer. during spring. These kids are slept on, yet have the chops to play college ball, Enjoy!

Jaylin Wills, on the controls. (Photo by Wills)

Aaron McGlone - 6'2", Class of 2026 PG, Southern Maryland Christian Academy (MD) - A smart pereon and player, McClone excelled on and off the court. Averaged around 17 ppg last season and SMCA. Helped drive the school to its best standing in seven years. Unofficially visited Lehigh this winter. An athletic playmaker. When he becomes more consistent and locke din - like collegiate point guards do - McGlone could really shock people.

Jaylen Wills - 5'10", Class of 2025 guard, St. Albans (DC) - Don't allow Wills' slight build fool you, as this guy can flat out play. Man's both guard positions. Scores at all three levels. Makes plays for others. Must get stronger and more vocal for college. is a true sleeper.

Jafat Valencia - 6'6", Class of 2026 wing, Evergreen Christian (VA) - Following his first year in the DMV, an offer from Howard was snagged, with A10, CAA, Ivy League, Patriot and BIg South schools showing interest. What they see is a mult-positional defender that makes plays for others who scores at all three levels. Needs to become a more consistent outside shooter.

Liberty Fusire - 6'9", Class of 2026 center, Archbishop Carroll (DC) - Long and willing to rim protect, Fusire is more than just a defensive guy; he rebounds and scores around the cup. Recently decided to attend prep school, which should amplify his attractiveness when Fusire dives into mid-range shooting and the weight room. Presently VA Union has shown interest. Check out his Huddle presence.

Evans Barning - 6'8", Class of 2026 wing, Archbishop Carroll (DC) - Uber athletic slasher can defend, can threes, will rebound. Put some time into this guy, you have a real player. His Huddle presence is here. VA Union is looking. Originally a 2025 guy, one that has decided to attend Phelp School (PA) to prep Must improve handle and become physically stronger.

Justus Washington - - 6'2", Class of 2025 guard, Calverton (MD) - A plus defender who can pick up 94 feet and defend multiple positions, Washington also pulls above his weight in rebounding. Is a gym rate who loves dissecting film. Must continue burnishing his long distance shooing development - can get to rim, is solid from midrange -and open court, tight space dribbling. DIII's are showing interest.

Jayme Poindexter - 5'4", Class of 2025 point guard, Eastern (DC) - Shifty and aggressive off the bounce, when Poindexter gets better from distance, she's going to turn a lot of heads. Is fast and plays with heart. Virginia Union has shown some love. This backcourt dynamo should be pursued more.