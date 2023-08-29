As they say in the streets, much 'larceny' has been spread on Kevin Durant and his travel team imprint, Team Durant. Not relative to him financing the organization, that's irrefutable. Durant has assets that one day will equal a billion dollars as an NBA superstar and growing businessman. As the saying goes, he 'has loot'.



Folks actually like to throw around Durant is too busy to engage kids in his program, that he doesn't give them time. The presumption is fueled by Team Durant not being an organization that tells the world around EVERYTHING: TD simply goes about its business, competing in competitions across the land - including Nike's celebrated EYBL - among multiple age groups and helping get kids to college.



Well, last month's KD Skills Camp refuted the narrative he hasn't committed to his crew.



Don't believe it?



Check out the pictorial below, in part documenting Durant's work at the confab.





