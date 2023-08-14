The rage among big time travel team basketball clubs is to be sponsored by an NBA professional in addition to receiving shoe company support, ensuring at minimum financial viability in a space where fiscal concerns dominate. Doing so makes sense, a lot of it actually as it costs to train, travel and compete kids in tournaments/leagues. And shoe companies generally are not generous in support.



Team Durant, named after one of the best players on the planet, Kevin Durant, is one such outfit, a group chock full of talent that travels the nation to play, particularly in Nike's EYBL competition.



In service to their players, Team Durant's high school aged boys and girls were given a treat last week - the squad's namesake conceptualized and attended the first annual Kevin Durant Elite Skills Camp. Just ask the organization's Director, Wayne Pratt.



Said Pratt real time, who is also Kevin Durant's father "It's going great. A lot of talent out here that speaks to the future of the organization". He went on to shared "i'm really excited that Kevin is really involved, And he really put this together, wanted to do it for the kids and wanted to give in to his organization.".



In the opinion of Pratt and many more "And that's always a plus to have your pro come in and just really give some knowledge to the kids. It's been amazing, the kids have been enjoying it. We as coaches have enjoyed it, and just watching Kevin interact with the kids has been amazing.



"The first day they were a little star struck. And then after interacting with him and seeing how down to earth he is...like he was a big brother teaching them something. And that's what we wanted, to be a family oriented camp".



How did some of the players - over 40 girls and boys attended - see benefiting from Durant and camp?



Babatunde Oladotun, a rising Class of 2027 forward was one of the first to engage with Durant, as during first day's lunch he worked out with and gleaned know-how from the NBA All Star and future hall of famer.



"Definitely a high attention workout" said Oladotun on training with and learning from Durant. "(He's ) One of the best to ever do it...Learned a lot of tricks, was very exciting".

Brandon Holmes, a '25 forward agreed, while also noting of the camp generally "I love it here, just the environment, getting better, competing against guys I've been playing with for awhile. Just pushing me to get better".



A female camper, '25 guard Kalea Murphy concurred, noting concisely "My experience has been great. it's definitely taught me about persistence, consistency and hustle and drive. It's all about mental. If you don't have the right mental, it's no point in it'.



