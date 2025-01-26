Faulty Contributions Doom Hoyas

Georgetown, being the youngest team in the BIG EAST, a program coming off back to back 2-18 in the BIG EAST seasons, needs all hands on deck to win. HC Ed Cooley et al don't have the luxury of significant pieces of his attack, not showing up.

Unfortunately, such was the case Saturday at Providence, a 78-68 Hoya loss.

First up is Cooley's starting backcourt. Junior Jayden Epps and sophomore Malik Mack combined to shoot 5-23, with the former landing at 3-14 overall shooting, 0-3 from three point land producing six points, the latter logging 2-9/1-4 for eight points. Both are strong double digit scorers.

"i don't think we played well offensively, commented the coach of his main guards. "My backcourt didn't have the game we've been accustomed to seeing them play". Later he applauded Providence's defense, while lamenting of his 'littles', "I thought we turned down some shots we normally take".

Next up is the bench. Never vast bucket producers, this group logged zip, zilch, zero in the points column. As a unit, the bench, comprising of only three guys who played, competed for 16 minutes, pulling down seven rebounds.

One can't just brow beat the bench in terms of scoring prowess, as starting power forward Drew Fielder only dropped a pair of points, executed with just two and a half minutes to play. He also rimmed off the accompanying free throw attempt.

For those counting, Cooley's starers logged the aforementioned six and eight points via Epps/Mack respectively, added to Fielder's two. All are a true lack of support for grad wing Micah Peavy's game best 27 points, along with rookie big man Thomas Sorber's 25 points and contest tops 15 rebounds.







