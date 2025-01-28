Published Jan 28, 2025
Hoyas Have Chance for Redemption vs. Johnnies
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

HC Ed Cooley and the Georgetown Hoyas are in need of a win, having fallen at Providence this past weekend, dropping five of the last six., including to St. John's, today's Hoya opponent.

Basic game info flows:

What: St. John's (17-3, 8-1/2nd in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (13-7, 4-5/7th)

When: 1.28.25, 630p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, Nw, WDC, 630p EST

Tix: Seats begin at $5 each!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980, Sirius XM Internet 971/970

Realtime Stats: GUHoyas.com

In-game Chat: Premium Court


Team statistics, via BigEast.org present as:

St. John's at Georgetown Team Statistics (Conf. Only)
StatSt. John's/BIG EAST RankGeorgetown/BIG EAST Rank

PPG

79.7 ppg/2nd

64.5 ppg/11th

PPG Allowed

63.7 ppg/1st

69.5 ppg/5th

FG%

44%/9th

40.1 ppg/11th

FG% Allowed

39.2%/1st

42.5%/5th

3pt FG%

20%/11th

37.8%/4th

3pt FG% Allowed

34.8%/6th

38.9%/11th

RPG

43.7 rpg/1st

38 rpg/10th

Georgetown, coached by Ed Cooley, is paced in scoring during BIG EAST games by grad wing Micah Peavy's 14.3 ppg, the conference's 15th best mark. Rounding out the Hoyas' top 25 presence in BIG EAST scoring is sophomore Malik Mack's 12.3 ppg, again in conference contests.

HC Rick Pitino and St. John's Johnnies have landed two on this league scoring list - grad guard Kadary Richmond (12.7 ppg/22nd) and junior forward Zuby Ejiofor (12.3 ppg/24th).

When it comes to cleaning glass, G'Town and the BIG EAST are led by center Thomas Srober's 11.3 caroms, each time out. Peavy jumps in at 12th (6.3 rpg). Conversely SJU has two top 10 BIG EAST boarders in RJ Luis (8.7 rpg/2nd) and Ejiofor's 8 rpg/4th marks.

