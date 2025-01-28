Hoyas Have Chance for Redemption vs. Johnnies

HC Ed Cooley and the Georgetown Hoyas are in need of a win, having fallen at Providence this past weekend, dropping five of the last six., including to St. John's, today's Hoya opponent.

Georgetown, coached by Ed Cooley, is paced in scoring during BIG EAST games by grad wing Micah Peavy's 14.3 ppg, the conference's 15th best mark. Rounding out the Hoyas' top 25 presence in BIG EAST scoring is sophomore Malik Mack's 12.3 ppg, again in conference contests.

HC Rick Pitino and St. John's Johnnies have landed two on this league scoring list - grad guard Kadary Richmond (12.7 ppg/22nd) and junior forward Zuby Ejiofor (12.3 ppg/24th).

When it comes to cleaning glass, G'Town and the BIG EAST are led by center Thomas Srober's 11.3 caroms, each time out. Peavy jumps in at 12th (6.3 rpg). Conversely SJU has two top 10 BIG EAST boarders in RJ Luis (8.7 rpg/2nd) and Ejiofor's 8 rpg/4th marks.

Double back for postgame coverage.