Hoyas Host Bulldogs Tonight

It's been tough sledding recently for Georgetown. Up nest, tonight, is Butler, a chance for victory. Basic information:

Over the course of this season, Hoya HC Ed Cooley has seen several of his players lead the squad in scoring. At this juncture, freshman pivot Thomas Sorber has returned to that perch, dropping 14.8 ppg, good for 12th in the league. Sorber also paces GU and the league with 9.1 rebounds secured, each time out.

Three teammates join Sorber on the BIG EAST's Top 30 scorer listing: Grad wing Micah Peavy's 14.6 ppg/14th mark, sophomore guard Malik Mack drops 13 ppg placing him 18th in the conference, plus junior guard Jayden Epps trailing ever so slightly at 12.9 ppg/19th.

Butler, coached by Thad Matta, gets 15.8 ppg from grad forward Jahmyl Telfort, landing him ninth in the league. Senior forward Pierre Brooks is next at 15.2 ppg/11th, while senior wing Patrick McCaffery follows with 12.2 ppg/23rd work.

Pacing the Bulldogs with 5.9 rpg is Andre Screen, a senior five-man whose development has turned heads in the conference and beyond. He's the league's 10th top rebounder.

