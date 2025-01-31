Published Jan 31, 2025
Hoyas Host Bulldogs Tonight
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

It's been tough sledding recently for Georgetown. Up nest, tonight, is Butler, a chance for victory. Basic information:

What: Butler (9-12, 2-8/9th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (13-8, 4-6/8th)

When: 1.31.25, 630p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Get a seat, staring at $4 each!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980,

In-Game Stats: GUHoyas.com

Realtime Chat & more: Premium Court


How do those team stats look?

Advertisement
Butler at G'/town (Conference) Statistics 
StatButler/BIG EAST RankG'/Town BIG EAST Rank

PPG

73.2 ppg/8th

72.2 ppg/9th

PPG Allowed

71.8 ppg/10th

65.1 ppg/1st

FG%

45.1%/7th

45.8%/4th

FG% Allowed

42.2%/5th

39.1%/1st

3pt FG%

36.7%/3rd

32.2%/10th

3pt FG% Allowed

31%/3rd

33.6%/6th

RPG

35.3 rpg/5th

37 rpg/4th

Over the course of this season, Hoya HC Ed Cooley has seen several of his players lead the squad in scoring. At this juncture, freshman pivot Thomas Sorber has returned to that perch, dropping 14.8 ppg, good for 12th in the league. Sorber also paces GU and the league with 9.1 rebounds secured, each time out.

Three teammates join Sorber on the BIG EAST's Top 30 scorer listing: Grad wing Micah Peavy's 14.6 ppg/14th mark, sophomore guard Malik Mack drops 13 ppg placing him 18th in the conference, plus junior guard Jayden Epps trailing ever so slightly at 12.9 ppg/19th.

Butler, coached by Thad Matta, gets 15.8 ppg from grad forward Jahmyl Telfort, landing him ninth in the league. Senior forward Pierre Brooks is next at 15.2 ppg/11th, while senior wing Patrick McCaffery follows with 12.2 ppg/23rd work.

Pacing the Bulldogs with 5.9 rpg is Andre Screen, a senior five-man whose development has turned heads in the conference and beyond. He's the league's 10th top rebounder.

Return for postgame coverage!