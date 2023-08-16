The Kevin Durant Skills Camp was a seminal event not only for Team Durant, but the DMV as well; one of the best players on the planet and an area native son hosted a camp, one in which TD players interacted with him, received his knowledge and valued the experience.

As a result, multiple articles have been published with still more set to launch soon. The event had to be documented.

Pt. 1 was a general look, with certain boys also featured. Following that naturally was Pt. 2, which covered a number of girls participating. Oh yeah, the KD Skills Camp was coed.

This iteration, Pt. 3, returns to the boys, again presenting interviews and observations.

Malcolm Thomas - 6'8", 210 pound '24 F, DeMatha (MD) - Measurables, recruitment, position embraced, leaning into perimeter work, expectations for DeMatha, his high school coach Mike Jones, Team Durant, were all interview topics, in addition to recruitment, the skills camp plus his father Etan (a former NBA player) being an intellectual and expecting him to be one as well, The session follows.

For the record, FSU, 'Nova, Xavier Vandy, Cal, Miami, Ole Miss, VA Tech stand as Thomas' final eight listing.

On the court, he's uber athletic vertically, rocking the rims and rejecting shots, constantly. Thomas has really 'shedded' in terms of mid-range shooting improvement; previously suspect from the perimeter, he now is displaying early knock down ability from the elbow.



Dominick Stewart - 6'4", 190 pound '24 G, Mt. Zion (MD) - Strong and explosive, Stewart loves to put it on folks' heads, which he easily does. Will also pull up from dee0. Seems to be working on being a true lead guard.

Stewart, or 'Damo' as teammates call him, when interviewed rapped about why he chose Mt. Zion after moving to the DMV from Mississippi, his take on the KD Skills Camp, lessons from Kevin Durant personally, schools recruiting him including offers and interest, the BIG East, floor general status and possibility of prepping.

The complete session follows.



Odita Aguolu - 6'6", 190 pound '26 F, King George (VA) - Aguolu is the kind of player with a huge upside, one that also produces at the high school level. He possesses tools - length, bouncy athleticism, intelligence - just needing more experience to exploit them consistently. Of course greater dribbling and shooting skill will help too.

Over the course of an exclusive interview, Aguolu discussed leaving Miller School (VA) for King George, his GPA, the KD Skills Camp, something he gleaned directly from Durant, recruitment, importance of Team Durant to him and more.

Here's the session.



Jake Bahr - 6'3" '26 G, Paul VI (VA) - Bahr rapped the KD Skills Camp and Team Durant, measurables, development, school expectations, and recruitment and GPA were all topics discussed during Bahr's interview. Bahr's a guy that seems to know what he wants and has a plan to get there.

On the court he's becoming a lead guard, which makes sense for college.

Enjoy the interview!



Power Tweets

Cam Ward - 6'7" '25 wing, Largo (MD) - Essentially Team Durant's top player at this moment, Ward impressed, scoring, defending, working hard. It's what he does. Going forward, his stop and pop, three ball and handle in traffic must be burnished. In the tweets following, Ward''s exclusive interview was made gratis - initially it was premium content. In the session, he raps about his summer with Team Durant and the org generally, recruitment including his then recently completed unofficial visit to Maryland and how the Terps will play this season. G'town's pursuit of him is specifically treated as well including discussion of a then soon-to-be unofficial visit, along with where his loyalty stems from, resting and physical condition, plus more!

