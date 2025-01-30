This and That: Johnnies in DC '25

A few subjects relative to Georgetown being run out of their Capital One Arena home, 66-41, follow. Go to Premium Court for pressers and more postgame content. This link directs you to G'town's game report.

Curtis Williams and other young players have not recently moved the offensive needle. (Photo by ron bailey)

Bad News Hoyas

Georgetown HC Ed Cooley minced no words on his team's production and the game's outcome. "I don't know if i have a statement or concern. Again, I have to give St. John's all the credit...they were elite defensively" started the coach, continuing soon thereafter noting "Talking to my team, which is really disappointing, you can't let a ranked team get a 28, 29 point lead in 20 minutes". In his viewpoint, "We were sleep walking. I didn't feel the energy before the game. We looked tired. We looked lackluster. We didn't look coached. We looked disconnected". He then landed the line of the presser: "We looked like the Bad News Hoyas out there...that's actually an embarrassment to the (Bad News) Bears; playing at home, coming off a really difficult loss on the road". The numbers are staggeringly revelatory. - Shot 25.3% overall in the first 20 minutes, 25.93% during the last 20, finishing at 24.6%. Before the contest, Cooley's group averaged 40.1% - Three point shooting splits are 27.27%/20%, landing them at 23.1%. Season average was 37.8% going into the contest - Sixteen cough ups were tallied, producing 19, Johnnie points. - Fell behind by 30, first half points,, the clock reading two minute, 34 seconds before intermission. - Only got as close as 15 points during the second stanza. - Per reports, it ws the lowest total ever allowed by SJU. After suffering GU's lowest point output since 2012, what was Cooley's immediate approach to address it? "We're at the point where you have to continue to inspire your guys' shared the coach, "lift them up. it's not the end of the world. it's a point of who much do we want to compete"

That was a defensive clinic...They put a foot in our ass. Cooley on being dismantled by SJU

Disparate Bye Treatment

Cooley was certain to reject any excuse making,, multiple times, instead opting to provide a level of context. concluding "I'll be dammed if they weren't more fresh and excited" possibly created by unequal scheduling. "I haven't had this, coached in the BIG EAST where the team that we've played, had a bye" revealed and opined Cooley. "And I don't know if it's a metric system in the league. "Providence had eight days off, we played two. St. John's has a week off", leading him to note "you can see the energy they had and how they looked". This is a situation for Pat Stevens. A longtime Washington Post/Blue Ribbon Yearbook scribe who embraces numbers like few others, Stevens did some research, publishing it on Blue Sky. His findings are presented below in visual form, and illustrate a stark departure: Cooley's sum: "i absolutely LOVE the BIG EAST, but that's a big time, big time, disadvantage. When somebody can prepare for you, especially with the level of coaching in this league, it's really, really hard to overcome them when you are trying to rebuild this program. "Again, that's no excuse for us getting our ass kicked today. But ill be dammed if they weren't more fresh and excited"

The bye treatment of Georgetown was similar to other's in 2024... (Photo by Pat Stevens/BlueSky)

...while 2025 brought significant change. (Photo by Pat Stevens/Blue Sky)

Others Are Not Othering

Cooley coaches a young team, the most inexperienced in the BIG EAST and pushing for that tittle nationally. Liberally everyone has a different role than last season. As such, it's hard to rely on young players. Case in point are guys who sometimes may start, other times not, who are kind of swooning right now. Players like the Williams guys, Caleb and Curtis, along with Jordan Burks have provided offense, but recently not as much. Look at their points over the team's BIG EAST campaign: Caleb (Williams) - 6, 7, 0, 3, 0, 10, 5, 0, 6 Curtis (Williams) - 12, 1, 10, 15, 11, 10, 0, 0, 0 Burks - 7, 1, 8, 4, 0, 4, 2, 0, 0 No matter how you analyze this data, it's clear Caleb, Curtis and Burks have trailed off offensively, in a major way helping to produce losses. For those counting, Cooley's crew is 13-7 overall, 4-6 in league play. An example of this 'other' unit's success - 25 points tallied collectively, in their teams win over Creighton. Have these young players - Caleb is a freshman, Cutis and Burks are both sophomores - hit the proverbial wall? Are team's doing things to take them away? Or is it just young players' inconsistency? Cooley was honest in his assessment. "It could be all (wall, fatigue, scouted against). it could be a lot of different things" he shared." You know 41 points in a high major game, we had 60 something points during the last game. I don't know if we've got to 70 since December.in a big east game. "So we'll look at our offense, our shot selection. We had six assists today. That's the lowest we've had all year. So the ball's not moving. That's on us as coaches, we have to address that. "It could be. I don't have the exact answer".

it's a competitive disadvantage...The league has to do a way better job of that. Cooley venting at having to play multiple teams off their bye.

