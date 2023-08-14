Previously our look at the recent KD Skills Camp focused on a number of boys who attended the event, in it's first iteration. What about the ladies, who were well niumbered in attendance?
A look at several is here!
Camper Rap
Kalea Murphy - 5'11" '25 guard, Seton (MD) - Murphy, in the process of taking her game to the perimeter, talked KD Skills Camp, becoming a guard, recruitment including Princeton, PSU, W&M and others, plus if she's planning to attend KD Skills Camp, Pt. 2 next year.
Ava Yoon - '5'11", 26 G, Sidwell Friends (DC) - Crafty and competitive, Yoon interviewed and shared on the camp, her varied finishes, how George Mason, Delware, BC, Harvard and others having offered, and excitement for next year's event.
LaBrea Carter - 5'8", '26 G, Riverdale Baptist (MD) - Tough and aggressive, Carter, just grinds on the court. Between games she talked about Providence, Temple, Oregon, others recruiting her, the KD Skills Camp, Durant as a guy, development and collegiate position.
Carlie Sweezy - 5'4" '26 G, Bishop O'Connell (VA) - While she doesn't wear it on her shoulder, don't get it twisted; Sweezy is a fierce competitor. She rapped about that, KD Skills Camp and things learned there, her internal fire, siblings pushing her plus Team Durant
Jezelle 'GG' Banks - 5'7", '27 guard, Ursuline Academy (DE) - A wunderkind player, Banks is clearly precocious, as she shoots, layups it up and competes at a high level. Talked about the camp, Team Durant's impact on her life, South Carolina's offer and 20 others like UNC and Texas, development, in addition to playing with boys.
Power Tweets
Kendall Dudley - 6'2", '24 F, Sidwell Friends (MD) - Smart and quietly competitive, Dudley is a statesman type player, one who works hard, does as asked, excels and bonds with teammates. The future Bruin talked during the golf outing portion of KD Skills Camp festivities.