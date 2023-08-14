It's no secret that '25 wing Cam Ward is coveted by Georgetown. The 6'7" dominant performer ranked 103rd and labeled a four star guy in his class is actually desired by a slew of programs, including but limited to the Hoyas, Texas, Illinois, VA Tech, Iowa, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Maryland.



At the recent First Annual KD Skills Camp, Ward opened up about a lot, including his summer with Team Durant, recruiting, a then recently completed Maryland unofficial visit - it favorably impacted him - how the Terps will play this year, his then soon-to-occur Hoya unofficial visit, where his loyalty stems from, resting and physical condition, plus more!



