The Interview: Cam Ward

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
It's no secret that '25 wing Cam Ward is coveted by Georgetown. The 6'7" dominant performer ranked 103rd and labeled a four star guy in his class is actually desired by a slew of programs, including but limited to the Hoyas, Texas, Illinois, VA Tech, Iowa, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Maryland.

At the recent First Annual KD Skills Camp, Ward opened up about a lot, including his summer with Team Durant, recruiting, a then recently completed Maryland unofficial visit - it favorably impacted him - how the Terps will play this year, his then soon-to-occur Hoya unofficial visit, where his loyalty stems from, resting and physical condition, plus more!

Head over to Premium Court for the exclusive session!





Cam Ward did nothing to harm his reputation as a hard working, dominant player. (Ron Bailey)

Freed! 

The interview produced a ton of interest. In an effort to serve that, subsequently Ward's session is provided here.

Enjoy!

{{ article.author_name }}