Jayden Epps decided to leave Illinois this year for Georgetown, driving the the Hoya Nation into excitement. New HC Ed Cooley was getting a guy that as an Illini frosh averaged a respectful 9.5 ppg as a freshman, added to 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, each time out.

Cooley is expecting much more than points, boards and dimes from his sophomore point guard. Wait, does he consider himself that? Well, yes, and has prepared himself for even more.

Like what you ask? Epps answered those questions and more during the team's Capital One Arena presser/practice. Access the interview below!

