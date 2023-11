When Dontrez Styles decided to leave UNC for Georgetown this year, powering his choice was a desire for bigger usage. As a Tar Heel over two seasons, Styles managed 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds each game. Out of Penbroke HS in Kinston, NC, Rivals.com tabbed Styles a four star player ranked 66th in the class of 2021.



Did a greater utilization impact his choice to attend Georgetown?



Simply, no doubt. Styles chatted about that and more at the team''s Capital One Arena practice and presser, this week. Of course he chatted about much more. Want to see the session? It's below: