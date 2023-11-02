As one of three holdovers from last year, and one of the only Hoyas whose role last year will approximate this campaign's expectations, senior guard Jay Heath is a key cog in Hoya Head Coach Ed Cooley's attack. In 2022-23, Heath averaged a more than decent 12.3p, 3.9r, 1.6a each time out, on 41.5% from the field, 37.3% on long balls.

This, Cooley's 18th year as a collegiate head coach, 29th overall stands as his first on The Hilltop. It will be impacted greatly by Heath.

Is Jay, a DC native who attended Boston College and Arizona State before G'Town, ready?

If you ask Heath, he certainly is. During this week's Capital One presser and practice, Heath rapped about that and more. His interview follows: