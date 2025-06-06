Ryan's Camp Headlined by Sorber!

Now that Thomas Sorber has decided to stay in the NBA Draft, Georgetown fans have started to embrace life without him. An All-BIG EAST third team performer who was also co-Rookie of the Year, Sorber finished at 14.5 ppg and 8.5 rpg this season, while changing the program's energy. This center will be sorely missed.

For those that need more Sorber up close and personal, behold: The Archbishop Ryan Boys Basketball Camp.

Slated for June 23-26 at Ryan's 11201 Academy Rd, Philly, PA facility, AR's camp provides boys grades 1-9 a space to learn the game and compete, under trusted eyes.

When it comes to Sorber, per the social media posting below, he's expected to be the confab's guest speaker.

Be sure to enroll loved ones in the camp. Doing so could not only improve kids' games, but also scratch your Sorber itch and secure an autograph!



