The time is nigh, Georgetown Men's Hoops starts its 2023-24, November 7th. Less than a week out, Hoya fans are preparing for new Hoya HC Ed Cooley and staff's first season in DC. Of course Cooley, coaches and players alike are as well.



With that in mind, this week the program took a short bus ride to their primary Capital One Arena home court - less than five miles exist between campus and the venue that not only houses them, but the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Capitals and s host of other happenings. Why? Media responsibilities and a practice on the actual court they face LeMoyne, 7p, Tuesday.



Enjoy Cooley's first pregame presser in Blue and Grey, below.

Want more video of program members also interviewing, along with early practice work? Premium Court houses it all!

