Published Apr 28, 2025
Hoyas Do Work at Penn Relays
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

This past weekend was huge for Georgetown Track and Field, in Philadelphia, as Penn Relay milestones were garnered, history made:

Men's 4x800 Relay: James Dunne, Theo Woods, Tinoda Matsatsa and Abel Teffra ran 7:13.95.ro secure gold and a national chip.

Men's 4x400 Relay: Jaden Marchan, Natanael Vigo Catala, Nicholas Givan and Joshua Davenport ran 3:10.00, landing them second, nationally.

Women's 4x1500 Relay: Charlotte Tomkinson, Charlotte Bell, Chloe Scrimgeour and Melissa Riggins garnered bronze (third), running 17:12.99 to do it.

For more coverage, visit GUHoyas.com.

Discussion is available via Premium Court.

Advertisement

Tweet Locker 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings