Hoyas Do Work at Penn Relays

This past weekend was huge for Georgetown Track and Field, in Philadelphia, as Penn Relay milestones were garnered, history made:
Men's 4x800 Relay: James Dunne, Theo Woods, Tinoda Matsatsa and Abel Teffra ran 7:13.95.ro secure gold and a national chip.
Men's 4x400 Relay: Jaden Marchan, Natanael Vigo Catala, Nicholas Givan and Joshua Davenport ran 3:10.00, landing them second, nationally.
Women's 4x1500 Relay: Charlotte Tomkinson, Charlotte Bell, Chloe Scrimgeour and Melissa Riggins garnered bronze (third), running 17:12.99 to do it.
