Williams To Ride Green Wave

Curtis Williams arriving from Louisville in Spring 2024 was thought to bring a complimentary player to Georgetown, one with the upside to possibly be foundational. Think Williams arriving at Georgetown being a piece, one that could develop into a possible principle Hoya.

After a year he proved the former particular;y - Williams, a sophomore guard/wing dropped 4.7 ppg on 40.6/30.5/73.1 shooting splits, while adding 1.8 rpg over the course of 33 games played and three starts. As the season progressed, Williams picked up his production, work also related to an expanded role due to injuries and a departure.

Well, the Hoya Nation will not see if Williams becomes a Hoya cornerstone: After deciding to hit the transfer portal April 9th, he's chosen a different platform for 2025-26, as this Detroit native will enroll at Tulane. Doing so could unite him with another former Hoya Rowan Brumbaugh, who arrived in the Crescent City after transferring from GU, last year.

What kind of player was Williams, on the court and behind the scenes, born of game and practice analysis? Discuss it on Premium Court.

Good luck goes to Curis Williams!