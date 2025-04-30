McKenna Bounced and Landed

When Drew McKenna arrived at Georgetown around January of 2024- enrolling early - hope was high for this Rivals.com, three star guy, enrolling earlier than other 2025 entrants was seen as an advantage for him.

Well, over a year later as a redshirt freshman, this 6'6" wing decided to enter the transfer portal in early April. That search has concluded, McKenna is going to play for HC Mike Jones at ODU.

This season McKenna, hailing from Suitland, MD, averaged in 20 games, a pair being starts, 7.2 minutes, 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds, each time out. Shooting splits were 35.9/6.3/54.5%.



Why didn't things work out for him and Blue and Grey? Premium Court jumps into that.

A special shout out and good luck are in order for Drew McKenna. He's a good teammate, a guy who cares for others and wants to succeed badly.







