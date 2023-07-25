Give Him His Flowers

In every basketball community, there are guys that are established brands. Through impact, longevity and presence, these players are known entities, widely respected and appreciated.

Boo Jackson is just such a DMV dude Proudly originating from Alexandria, VA, Jackson starred first at Archbishop Carroll (DC) then Suitland (MD) in the DMV high school ranks, before going on to break records at Frostburg in college.

From there, Boo, whose given first name is Christian, decimated professional and semi pro leagues, getting buckets wherever he went, including a stint at China's Xuzhou. For years, literally as he's approaching forty, Jackson is still capable of on court success, even though theoretically Boo is capable of being younger college players' father or at least uncle. He's a marvel!

Below, Jackson discusses that and more. Much respect Boo!



Hoya Bump

A look at Georgtown guys that laced 'em up.

Drew Mc'Kenna - 6'8" freshman forward, Clyde's, Georgetown - Had 11 points while pulling down a game tying seven rebounds. He did have three turnovers, though shot 80% on twos, 60% on long balls, culminating in his eFG% mark of 96%.

As the summer turns into fall, McKenna must get better at stop and pop shots, plus dribbling tighter in a crowd/open floor.

Dontez Styles - 6'7", junior forward, Quashie Dental, Georgetown - Put up good numbers of 20p, a team best, including canning 8/9 (89%) ft attempts. His overall shooting numbers of 60% inside the arc, zippo beyond it, producing an eFG% number of 60%, are added to five boards, one offensive.

Shooting is what can advance Styles' game, both from long distance and mid-range. He will let the first fly sometimes, not so much the second (0-2). He's an athletic slasher, who could this season destined to receive the top defensive assignment based on his physical gifts.



Selected Players

Kino Lilly - 6' junior lead guard, Brown, PAPA - Dubbed preseason Ivy League Player of the Year by Mid Major Central, Lilly can score and dish. Though only finishing this game with 5p, 3a on 25% two pointer shooting, 50% in terms of long balls equating to an eFG% of 31%, it was clear he's capable of much more, even having done so in earlier action this summer.

Communicating more readily - Lilly is a quiet young guy - will help him reach preseason expectations, as will continuing to push weight room iron.

His interview follows:





Gus Okafor - 6'6" forward, DC Raiders, Wichita State - After attending Wichita State as a transfer, Okafor showed up at Kenner League, dropping 15p, 6r, 2a. This Eleanor Roosevelt (MD) product initially attended Massanutten Prep, then Longwood before leaving for Miami Dade CC. Afterward, he jetted to Southeastern Louisiana, before arriving in Wichita. A single season was spent at all these post-high school institutions.

Okafor shared he's mulling pro possibilities in Europe, with a decision looming. Access his interview for that and more!

Caleb Johnson - 6'2" junior guard, Bulldogs, Bowie State - Johnson didn't score off the charts - he put up 7p - yet still impressed with 6a, 3r. Caleb basically gave his team some of everything.

Doing just that will be crucial to differentiate himself from teammates, all vying for the same minutes. Must be more efficient offensively, as he shot 20% on twos, 29% on threes, leading to a eFG mark of 30%.

Jamir Moultrie - 6'0" guard, Hoop Magic, Canisus - Attended four schools - LaSalle, NC Central, Kennesaw State before Canisus, dubbing it a a "fun experience". Moulrrie elaborated on that, high school grade struggles and graduating from Canisus nevertheless, as well as his father. Click here for the interview.

On this Kenner day, Moultrie just logged 5p, but did shoot 67% on two point attempts, 50% beyond three point line, culminating in an 83% eFG contribution.

In terms of play, Moultrie has clearly become more of a true lead guard, where before he was essentially a bucket getter. Has the skill set and ability to land somewhere in the global basketball ecosystem.

Dakota Lefflew - 6'5", senior guard, Hoop Magic, Mt. St. Mary's - Having been tasked to be a distributor by MSM coaches, Lefflew has done that, this day dropping four helpers. Add 3p and 2a to his output.

In an interview, Lefflew discussed snaking on pick and rolls and needed development, including embracing leadership more.



Power Tweets

Marcus Dockery - 6'2" junior guard, Howard, DC Raiders - After dropping an eye-popping 26p, 4r, 2s, 2a, shooting, 50% on twos, sinking 45% of his threes culminating in an 3fg% of 63%, Dockery rapped about the performance, his beloved Howard University and more. Check out this tweet which contains the exclusive interview.

As a combo guard, Dockery could be a more intentional passer, which would make him even more of an impact performer. Expect big things from Dockery this season.

Styles received good mention by the @KennerLeague Twitter account. One tweet is here, the other here.





