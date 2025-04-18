McKnight Is Pushing

A current sophomore at DeMatha Catholic (MD), Jamaal McKnight again is competiting for Team Durant, this time at the 16u level. For Durant, he's manning the lead guard role, full time.

How are things going? Based on recdent Made Hoops East Mania work, quite well, as Mcknight, also known as "Mali' excelled, running the show, pressuring the paint and defending.

Previously, the Hoyas offered this Class of 2027 standout, which Mcknight discussed. Also on the communication menu was Team Durant, recruiting and development.

