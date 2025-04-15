Lethal Shooter ASG Outpaced Expectations

Earlier this month the Lethal Shooter All Star Game transpired, the event's second iteration. Bishop McNamara's Forestville, MD gym was packed and rocking.

How did the event's implementor view proceedings?

"That really exceeded all of our expectations and wildest dreams" revealed Biran Inge, also referrencing event namesake Chis 'Lethal Shooter' Matthews", to have prominent pastors and guys that we looked up to in the past in attendance". Additionally creating pride was having a pair of McDonald All Americans attend and the 40 future Division I athletes that participated, including Maryland Gatorade Player of the year Cam Ward, as well as the community's "turnout and support'.

The path for 2026?

"Next year, we hope to just continue to grow the event. We had some great partners this year - Paisano's Pizza, Jordan Brand, Nike, Spaulding - so we just want to continue to raise the bar and provide quality programming and quality experiences for our community".

Following is multi-form coverage, including interviews, film captures and writing. Premium Court has still more, while the section below labeled 'DSN Chronicled It'' provides Dye Sports Net game calls!

Enjoy, and be sure to tap in for Lethal Shooter 2026!



