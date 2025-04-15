Lethal Shooter ASG Outpaced Expectations

Earlier this month the Lethal Shooter All Star Game transpired, the event's second iteration. Bishop McNamara's Forestville, MD gym was packed and rocking.
How did the event's implementor view proceedings?
"That really exceeded all of our expectations and wildest dreams" revealed Biran Inge, also referrencing event namesake Chis 'Lethal Shooter' Matthews", to have prominent pastors and guys that we looked up to in the past in attendance". Additionally creating pride was having a pair of McDonald All Americans attend and the 40 future Division I athletes that participated, including Maryland Gatorade Player of the year Cam Ward, as well as the community's "turnout and support'.
The path for 2026?
"Next year, we hope to just continue to grow the event. We had some great partners this year - Paisano's Pizza, Jordan Brand, Nike, Spaulding - so we just want to continue to raise the bar and provide quality programming and quality experiences for our community".
Following is multi-form coverage, including interviews, film captures and writing. Premium Court has still more, while the section below labeled 'DSN Chronicled It'' provides Dye Sports Net game calls!
Enjoy, and be sure to tap in for Lethal Shooter 2026!
A Few Guys
Cameron Young - 5'9", '25 PG, Cardozo (DC) - A set up man who can score, Young is presently looking for a school. Showed he can play with anyone, as Young dives, shoots and pressures the rock.
Omar Smith - 6'3", '25 G/F, City College (MD) - Headed to New Mexico, this future Lobo slashes, shoots amd defends. Coach's son approaches game the right way.
Quinton Cooper - 6'2" '24 G, Coolidge (DC) - Headed to Hampton, Cooper is a tenacious scorer, one who loves pressuring the rim.
Was boy's MVP. For a video of him accepting that award, click here.
Chance Perkins - 6'2', '25 G, Highland (VA) - Perkins is a former two guard, working to become a lead/combo guy. Has a propensity to score.
A Few Girls
Princess Moody - 5'9", 25 G, Bishop McNamara (MD) - In the fall, Moody will strap on Providence silks. The Friars are getting a player that scores, dishes, defends.
Makayla Johnson - '25 5'9" G, Seton (MD) - Johnson has committed to George Mason, and will bring scoring and pushing ability to Fairfax. Named girl's MVP.
Jayme Poindexter - '25 PG, Eastern (DC) - A set up guard, Poindexter is fast and aggressive. Virginia Union and others are showing love.
Meghan Yarnevich - '25 6'0" F/G, Bullis (MD) - Signed to Georgia, Yarnevich is a tough player who is moving out the perimeter.
DSN Chronicled It
Bench Work
Awardees
Hugh Jones, former And 1 League star.
Curt Smith, widely believed to be if not the best player, near the top of the line among his DMV generation.
Greg Jones, former WVU standout and streetball legend.
Ref Poncho, a fixture in DMV Hoops
Pastor Moore, Well known DMV spiritual leader.