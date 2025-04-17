Baba Is Still Banging

The college recruiting world is well aware of Baba Oladotun, Rivals.com's five star, Class of 2027 forward ranked third nationally. Many schools are pursuing this Blake High School (MD) and Team Durant travel team (EYBL) star - Rivals.com lists 21 suitors, with Georgetown's Hoyas being part of the group.

During last weekend's Made Hoops East Mania confab, Oladotun illustrated continued development, great news for himself and Team Durant 16u.

During an interview, Oladotun discussed a recent East Mania win, Durant's high-low action, personal height growth, his Blake experience, his recruitment, his faith and needed points of development.

