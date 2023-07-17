Standing as a five star rated guy, one also slotted 10th nationally in his Class of 2025 by Rivals.com, Bryson Tucker threw on his basketball boots and balled this past Saturday. Where could one see this wunderkind scoring guard put up 20 points vs. current college standouts?



That site was DC Pro City Kenner League. In addition to the team high point total, second amongst all game participants (his Call Your Mother crew fell to Higher Level) - Tucker generated on 50% general shooting. Furthermore, he managed 20% beyond the arc (1-5), 20% (1-2) on charity strip attempts. That's good for a 53% effective shooting mark



Afterward, Tucker, a 6'7", 205 pound swingman, consented to and his dad, Byron approved, an interview. Discussed were playing in Kenner League this and last summer, physical development, basketball improvement, deciding upon a high school and college, plus more.



That session is accessed here! Joining it is a look at his game.

