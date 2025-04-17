Mutombo To Be Feted

When Hoya Land heard of Dikembe Mutombo's passing last fall, folks were filled with sadness having lost arguably the greatest representation of what Georgetown Basketball is, while also celebrating his prodigous life. Proverbially, hats were off, flags at high mast.

Per reports, he was laid to rest in a private ceremony. Yet in alignment with who Dikembe was, the family has chosen to also celebrate his life with the public.