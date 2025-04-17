Mutombo To Be Feted

When Hoya Land heard of Dikembe Mutombo's passing last fall, folks were filled with sadness having lost arguably the greatest representation of what Georgetown Basketball is, while also celebrating his prodigous life. Proverbially, hats were off, flags at high mast.
Per reports, he was laid to rest in a private ceremony. Yet in alignment with who Dikembe was, the family has chosen to also celebrate his life with the public.
Particulars:
what: Dikembe Mutombo Celebration of Life
When: Saturday, May 31st, 1030a EST
Where: McCamish Pavilion, Georgia Tech University, Atlanta, GA
A 1991 Georgetown graduate, Mutombo not only excelled on the court- he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 - but off as well - Dikembe received numerous accolades and awards, none more important than those relative to the 9.2.06 opening of his Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, the first modern health facility in Congo's capital city, Kinsasha, in almost four decades. Mutombo grew up in that city, and the facility is named after his mother.
