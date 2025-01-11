Published Jan 11, 2025
It's the UConn Huskies Today
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Today is a day of note for Georgetown Hoops, as defending back to back champion, UConn, is in town.

Basic game info flows as:


What: UConn (12-4/4-1 and 3rd in BIG EAST) at Georgetown {12-3/3-1/5th)

When: 1.11.25

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats begin at $16 each.

Broadcast: Fox, team 980

Real-time Stats: GUHoyas.com

Game Chat: Premium Court


What about team stats?

Advertisement
UConn at Georgetown Team Statistics 
StateUConn?BIG EAST RankGTown/BIG EAST RAnk

PPG

82.8 ppg/1st

75 ppg/8th

PPG Allwoed

68.6 ppg/7th

53.7 ppg/1st

FG%

49.9%/1st

47.4%/3rd

FG% Allowed

42.2%/6th

37.9%/1st

3pt%

37.2$/5th

31.9%/10th

3Pt% Allowed

37.9%/11th

32.6%/5th

RPG

35.3 rpg/7th

37.9 rpg/4th

APG

19.9 apg/1st

15 apg/5th

HC Ed Cooley and staff are slowly turning GTown around, and presently get 15.1 ppg from fresh big man Thomas Sorber, tops on the team, 10th among conference scorers. Jayden Epps, a junior guard who has missed the last couple games, follows at 14.7 ppg/14th.

Two more guys reside in double figure scoring land: Malik Mack, a sophomore guard checks in at 14 ppg/16th, while grad wing Micah Peavy logs 13.3 ppg, good for 22nd in the BIG EAST.

Sorber is tops in Blue and Gray via 8.4 rebounds each time out. That work also paces the BIG EAST.

For UConn and HC Danny Hurley,, junior forward Tarris Reed checks in at 7.6 rpg, fourth in the conference. Scoring-wise, 15.9 ppg are generated by junior forward Alex Karaban, landing him ninth in the BIG EAST

Previous Coverage 

What they Do - Brief look at UConn vs Villanova

Network Share - Stratton Stave of UConnReport.com provided insight

Practice Report 1.9.25 - Pregame interviews, head/happened at practice

Tweet Locker

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings