It's the UConn Huskies Today

What: UConn (12-4/4-1 and 3rd in BIG EAST) at Georgetown {12-3/3-1/5th)

Today is a day of note for Georgetown Hoops, as defending back to back champion, UConn, is in town.

HC Ed Cooley and staff are slowly turning GTown around, and presently get 15.1 ppg from fresh big man Thomas Sorber, tops on the team, 10th among conference scorers. Jayden Epps, a junior guard who has missed the last couple games, follows at 14.7 ppg/14th.

Two more guys reside in double figure scoring land: Malik Mack, a sophomore guard checks in at 14 ppg/16th, while grad wing Micah Peavy logs 13.3 ppg, good for 22nd in the BIG EAST.

Sorber is tops in Blue and Gray via 8.4 rebounds each time out. That work also paces the BIG EAST.

For UConn and HC Danny Hurley,, junior forward Tarris Reed checks in at 7.6 rpg, fourth in the conference. Scoring-wise, 15.9 ppg are generated by junior forward Alex Karaban, landing him ninth in the BIG EAST