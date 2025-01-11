Network Share: UConn in DC '25

The power of Rivals.com's network is unrivaled, presenting the latest and most salient college and high school sports reporting available. Join one of Rivals.com's constellation of sites, and instantly get educated.
UConnReport.com is just such a portal, providing all things University of Connecticut sports related. And Stratton Stave is one of its best scribes.
To our benefit, he assented to answer several questions about the Huskies, today's foe for Georgetown.
His submissions are excerpted below.
Get over to Premium Court for his full work, and Hoyareport.com for a slew of pre and post game coverage.
Enjoy!
1) generally, how does this team score?
This question is a funny one, since the team functions a bit differently without freshman forward Liam McNeeley. Without McNeeley, the Huskies rely on the veterans to pressure the paint....
2) what position grouping needs to pick it up?
There needs to be more from the wing spot with McNeeley out. Jaylin Stewart had an impressive first 10 minutes against Villanova, but...
3) Are the huskies still a hard man to man defensive squad?
Amid UConn's uncharacteristically poor defense (worst since Hurley's first year), they generally have....
4) hurley may be my guy, but many hate him. How do the UConn faithful feel?
You don't win 2 national championships and not get immense love from the fanbase. They're still just as in love with Hurley as ever, even if....
5) Is Karaban in a slump, or failed to improve?
It's a slump right now. Still a little early to tell for sure...