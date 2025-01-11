Network Share: UConn in DC '25

The power of Rivals.com's network is unrivaled, presenting the latest and most salient college and high school sports reporting available. Join one of Rivals.com's constellation of sites, and instantly get educated.

UConnReport.com is just such a portal, providing all things University of Connecticut sports related. And Stratton Stave is one of its best scribes.

To our benefit, he assented to answer several questions about the Huskies, today's foe for Georgetown.

His submissions are excerpted below.

Get over to Premium Court for his full work, and Hoyareport.com for a slew of pre and post game coverage.

Enjoy!