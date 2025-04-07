A Look At Love

When news came down last week Langston Love had eschewed Baylor for Georgetown, many Hoya fans were both excited - he's a former four star from fabled Montverde (FL) standing 6'5", 210 pounds - and perplexed given a statistically uneven career to date.

What does that mean?

Before a 2022-23 rookie campaign, Love, a '22 graduate of Monrtverde blew out his ACL, forcing redshirt. As a redshirt freshman, he averaged 6.3 ppg and 2.2 rpg in 16.7 minutes each contest, Loved upped that production as a redshirt sophomore, contributing 11 points, 2.9 caroms in 24.8 minutes each outing, All obvious increases, work that landed him All Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Then came a tumultuous junior campaign, one that saw his numbers dip to 8.9 ppg, 2.8 rebounds, while witnessing a slight uptick in minutes (26.3 mpg). His per season shooting numbers look like 43.2% from the field, 36.4% beyond the arc, 45.6%/48% and 38.9%/32.6%.

The last season saw a precipitous decline, one, per reports and common sense can be attributed to injury, an ankle setback to be specific. Apparently, during 2023-24, Love failed to close the season after it's loose halfway mark, missing 13 of 15. After surgery, his recovery was not linear, as again many contests were missed in '24-25, this time only competing in eight of the first 22 tilts.

That's easily obtainable, basic information. What of more nuanced, informed opinion, thoughts born of watching Baylor's Bears and knowing the game?

