Confirmed: Johnson To IU

When Ken Johnson joined Georgetown last spring, it was with the expectation that being an expert recruiter would immediately advantage the program, helping HC Ed Cooley and staff lure top talent. He also was anticipated to assist in guiding the Hoyas to a better place, support Cooley's revival.

Well, on the latter he succeeded - routinely teaching, cajoling and holding his charges accountable along with pregame scout work - and the former saw success also - assisting in luring a slew of players in their 14 man, 2024-25 incoming class.

That success has ended: Ken Johnson is now headed to Indiana, where he will join newly hired HC Darian DeVries attempt to resurrect the Hoosiers. To be clear, this is a return engagement with that Big Ten institution, as he served under Tom Crean in Bloomington between 2012-14, a high point in recent IU hoops recruiting.



