Confirmed: Johnson To IU

When Ken Johnson joined Georgetown last spring, it was with the expectation that being an expert recruiter would immediately advantage the program, helping HC Ed Cooley and staff lure top talent. He also was anticipated to assist in guiding the Hoyas to a better place, support Cooley's revival.
Well, on the latter he succeeded - routinely teaching, cajoling and holding his charges accountable along with pregame scout work - and the former saw success also - assisting in luring a slew of players in their 14 man, 2024-25 incoming class.
That success has ended: Ken Johnson is now headed to Indiana, where he will join newly hired HC Darian DeVries attempt to resurrect the Hoosiers. To be clear, this is a return engagement with that Big Ten institution, as he served under Tom Crean in Bloomington between 2012-14, a high point in recent IU hoops recruiting.
Johnson, a DMV native and University of Maryland gradaute in Biology, has had a detailed high school and college basketball coaching career:
{2002-2006} - E. Roosevelt (MD) assistant coach
(2006-2007) - Wise (MD) assistant coach
(2007-2011) - Paul VI (VA) assistant coach
(2011 - 2012) - Towson University assistant coach
{2012 - 2014) - Indiana University assistant coach
(2014 - 2017) - University of Louisville assistant coach
2018 - 2020 - LaSalle University assistant coach
2022 - 2024 - Rhode Island University assistant coach
2024 - 2025 - Georgetown University assistant coach
But it was Team Takeover that made all the college stops, possible. Concurrent to his high school coaching, Johnson helped found, then served as Director, logistics head and coach of Team Takeover AAU. A fixture and gold standard in Nike EYBL competition - one largely considered the top, national level summer league for high school kids - Team Takeover spit out over 50 NCAA Division 1 players and four eventual NBA guys during Johnson's tenure there. Many more have matriculated to D1 schools, since.
Controversy has also visited Johnson.
At Louisville Johnson got swept up in recruiting turmoil related to then HC Rick Pitino and the program, ending up being dismissed along with most of the staff. That cloud revisited at his next stop, LaSalle, where Johnson spent two years. The NCAA's official Louisville investigation in 2020 facilitated Johnson's departure.
Rhode island picked up Johnson in 2022. Rhody HC Archie Miller employed him despite a NCAA show-cause penalty was being levied on Johnson. Resultantly, the breadth of his recruiting work was truncated.
Hat's off to Ken Johnson. He' continues to persevere and impact program's favorably!