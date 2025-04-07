Turner Takes It South

A fixture on Gonzaga College High School's bench as head coach since 2005, after first joining the school in 1999 as an assistant coach, Steve Turner is also a staple of DMV high school hoops.

Well, that connection better grow long tentacles, as he's recently accepted a similar position at national power Montverde (FL). One of the top programs in America, Montverde has become destination watching for college coaches, recruitniks and fans.

His work at Gonzaga - a nationally recognized entity who performs in arguably America's best pure high school league, the Washington Catholic Athletic Association - is nothing to sneeze at and certainly has prepared Turner for Montverde success. It's something about four league titles, a constant presence near the conference's top and producing a slew of college scholarship recipients that equips one for high level coaching gigs. Add a long time USA Basketball relationship and NBPA Top 100 work to Turner's resume.

From a Hoya perspective, Georgetown has recruited a number of his players, with Turner maintaining a positive outlook on Hoyadom. Historically, the top player lured from Gonzaga to The Hilltop was Mark Tillmon.

Hats off to SteveTurner. Good luck on your next endeavor!

For a recent interview via IG's League Ready outlet, click here.



