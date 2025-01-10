Published Jan 10, 2025
Practice Report: 1.9.25
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Georgetown's 2024-25 season is chugging right along, with the Hoyas standing 12-3 overall,, 3-1 in the BIG EAST. Yesterday the program convened at their Thompson Athletic Center facility to prepare for upcoming foe, UConn. Held prior to practice was a media session. TAC was rocking1

For discussion of what was heard and occurred in practice, get over to Premium Court! Below is an excerpt.

Also, scroll down for HC ED Cooley's presser - shoutout to MTC for the lovely assist. Joining him on Premium are Micah Peavy, Malik Mack, and Thomas Sorber addressing media. And don't forget to enjoy the exclusive photos linked on this page!

Advertisement
You two are our best defenders...Don't let them score.
HC Cooley to Jayden Fort & Austin Montgomery, both playing scout team.

Excepted 

Player Look

Kayvaun Mulready - Worked before, and after on shooting, did all the drills, work..

Jayden Fort - Worked before, practiced well. Pops sometimes on scout team.

Curtis Williams - Shot very well. is clearly comfy.

Micah Peavy - Led well. Has obvious sense of ownership.

Malik Mack - Shot well, was smooth, but was quiet

Caleb Williams - Struggled Shooting


Shots

Here are 46 photos from practice. Players, coaches and managers are included.

Cooley Rapped

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Tweet Locker

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings