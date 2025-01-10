Practice Report: 1.9.25

Georgetown's 2024-25 season is chugging right along, with the Hoyas standing 12-3 overall,, 3-1 in the BIG EAST. Yesterday the program convened at their Thompson Athletic Center facility to prepare for upcoming foe, UConn. Held prior to practice was a media session. TAC was rocking1
For discussion of what was heard and occurred in practice
Also, HC ED Cooley's presser - shoutout to MTC for the lovely assist. Joining him are Micah Peavy, Malik Mack, and Thomas Sorber addressing media.
Excepted
Player Look
Kayvaun Mulready - Worked before, and after on shooting, did all the drills, work..
Jayden Fort - Worked before, practiced well. Pops sometimes on scout team.
Curtis Williams - Shot very well. is clearly comfy.
Micah Peavy - Led well. Has obvious sense of ownership.
Malik Mack - Shot well, was smooth, but was quiet
Caleb Williams - Struggled Shooting
Shots
Here are 46 photos from practice. Players, coaches and managers are included.