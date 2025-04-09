The transfer portal is churning right along, with players finding landing spots galore. Georgetown has jumped into the fray full steam ahead. Acquired last week, Duncan Powell is now a Hoya.

Who is he?

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Powell, also known as Shag Man, stands 6'8", 230 pounds, while giving coaches some level of roster flexibility. He's a junior power forward that has played both frontcourt and perimeter, roles.

After initially committing to Arkansas, Powell chose North Carolina A&T in 2021, the highest regarded player ever to commit there - Rivals.com had him a three star guy slotted 43rd nationally among power forwards. His time as an Aggie was complicated, as year one he never played. Reports indicate he also missed high school senior action to prepare for college.

Powell did grace the court in Greensboro in 2022-23, battling in 30 tilts (a quartet as starter), dropping 8 points, 5.7 rebounds in 22.5 mpg. Shooting happened at 42% for Powell, who earned All-Rookie, Colonial Athletic Conference honors.

Next season, Sacramento State was on tap, where things materialized at 12.1 ppg and 7 rpg, tops on the team. That work, plus two assists each time out, 49% overall shooting, 76-11 or 69% beyond the arc helped buoy the Hornets.

Then there is Georgia Tech.

Last season as a Yellow Jacket was Powell's best in college, as he dropped 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, the last standing as second on GT, the first landing him nearly tied for third on the team. After flourishing for HC Damon Stoudamire, becoming foundational by Christmas and snatching a starting 'zish during February, Powell was voted as the Atlantic Coast Conference's second ranking Sixth Man of the Year. His GT shooting numbers stand 44.1% from the floor, 35.8% on long balls

it was also in Atlanta, that Powell's 'Shag Man' moniker was born, a self-imposed name. Additionally while there, Powell became known for unique press conference utterings and being a much better shooter, plus more. He was an entity, to say the least.

Where did that insider information come from? Who is plugged in enough to clue us iin?

That would be Kelly Quinlan. Yeah, that guy, the 16 year Publisher of JacketsOnline.com. A Rivals.com property, Quinlan has guided JacketsOnline to a trusted, informative standing among Georgia Tech faithful. If you need to know something GU sports related, plug into Quinlan and JacketsOnline.

He was kind enough to provide pros, cons and more related to Powell. For his informed perspective, get over to Premium Court.

Also there is still more conversation of Powell, plus video of the man who apparently is a multifaceted player on and off the floor!