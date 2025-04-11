Fielder Has Been Active Since Leaving

Drew Fielder, finishing through contact. (Photo by ron bailey)

Since announcing his desire to leave Georgetown, a move triggered by transfer portal entrance and refusal to participate in the then burgeoning College Basketball Crown Tournament, Drew Fielder has been busy. Initially, Fielder chose USC. A 6'10" F/C who dropped 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, in 23.6 minutes each time out, also started and played in 31 games, the entire Georgetown slate, Feilder was thrust into a greater role due to various injuries. Memphis and Kansas State reportedly pursued him post-Hoyas as well. Being a Trojan apparently was not set in stone; A sophomore, Fielder changed his mind around a week later, deciding Bosie State would be the landing spot. Surely a draw to BSU was Fielder is actually from that city, having attended high school at Los Angeles' Southern California Academy, where he garnered Rivals.com four star status. He's an Idahoan.

Good luck goes out to Fielder!



Who Is He?

On the court, the Broncos are getting a long player who manned both power forward and center positions over two seasons, improving at both. He may need to continue living in the weight room - strength development is an ongoing must, allowing him to hold position better. Particularly core and leg work. Fielder fashions himself a stretch frontcourt player, which obviously demands greater three ball proclivity, as he shot 25% from there this season. His general shooting number of 46.3% can also improve with reps and lifting weights, plus of course gym work. When it comes to being a teammate, few are as good as Fielder, who actively pushes and supports guys.



Behind The Scenes

Having been on the The Hilltop for two seasons, Fielder impressed many. He's a caring person, a family trait. In fact his grandfather, who was an expert on Japaneese culture, is the muse for Drew's extensive body art. One thing people don't realize about Fielder is he arrived in DC, injured. Overuse and under-care in high school stressed his knees, with his unique physiology likely playing a role. This season, Fielder approached putting that challenge behind him. Socially, he's not a wallflower, as Fielder had an active social life. That tracks, given Drew connects with people easily. Funny aside: During one game, he got into a tiff with an opponent, both holding on to the ball after a whistle. When asked in the postgame presser why did he continue to battle after the play was over, Fielder looked at the questioner quizzically, before responding "It was my ball". The entire room laughed in unison.



Drew Feilder strapping up. (Photo by Ron Bailey)

