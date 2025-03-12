It's BET and DePaul Again, for GTown

The postseason phase of 2024-25 Georgetown Basketball is among us, with the Hoyas travelling to New York for a first round, BIG EAST Conference Championship tilt. Interestingly enough, DePaul is the foe. The same Blue Demons who bested the Hoyas this week, while also taking down the Blue and Grey earlier. Yes, that's a regular season sweep of Georgetown, by DePaul.
Basic game information:
What: DePaul (13-15, 4-16/10th in BIG EAST) vs Georgetown (17-14, 8-12/7th), BIG East Championships first round
Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY
When: 3.12.25, 530p EST
Seats: Tix begin at $28 each
Broadcast: Peacock, Team 980, Sirius 139/201, 963 internet
Let's take a gander at team stats
Who leads HC Ed Cooley and his Georgetown side in scoring and rebounding, during donerence games? That would be one man - grad wing Micah Peavy who checks in at 19.15 ppg and 8.55 rpg. Slot him third and seventh, respectively, in the BIG EAST.
DePaul, coached by Chris Holtmann, enjoys 13.65 ppg from junior wing CJ Gunn, the league's 19th best mark. The Blue Demons don't have a top 20 BIG EAST carom getting guy, but do receive 6.1 per game from NJ Benson (who doesn't register on the league-wide tracker.
