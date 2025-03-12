It's BET and DePaul Again, for GTown

The postseason phase of 2024-25 Georgetown Basketball is among us, with the Hoyas travelling to New York for a first round, BIG EAST Conference Championship tilt. Interestingly enough, DePaul is the foe. The same Blue Demons who bested the Hoyas this week, while also taking down the Blue and Grey earlier. Yes, that's a regular season sweep of Georgetown, by DePaul.

Basic game information:

What: DePaul (13-15, 4-16/10th in BIG EAST) vs Georgetown (17-14, 8-12/7th), BIG East Championships first round

Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY

When: 3.12.25, 530p EST

Seats: Tix begin at $28 each

Broadcast: Peacock, Team 980, Sirius 139/201, 963 internet

Stats: GUHoyas.com

