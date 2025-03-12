Published Mar 12, 2025
It's BET and DePaul Again, for GTown
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

The postseason phase of 2024-25 Georgetown Basketball is among us, with the Hoyas travelling to New York for a first round, BIG EAST Conference Championship tilt. Interestingly enough, DePaul is the foe. The same Blue Demons who bested the Hoyas this week, while also taking down the Blue and Grey earlier. Yes, that's a regular season sweep of Georgetown, by DePaul.

Basic game information:

What: DePaul (13-15, 4-16/10th in BIG EAST) vs Georgetown (17-14, 8-12/7th), BIG East Championships first round

Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY

When: 3.12.25, 530p EST

Seats: Tix begin at $28 each

Broadcast: Peacock, Team 980, Sirius 139/201, 963 internet

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court



Advertisement

Related Coverage

Digest our 3.10.25 Practice Report, one replete with not3es and exclusive photos. We also have pregame pressers, featuring HC Ed Cooley, Micah Peavy and Jayden Epps.

Let's take a gander at team stats

DePaul vs Georgetown in BET First Round Action Conference Only Stats
Stat DePaul/BIG EAST RankGeorgetown/BIG EAST Rank

PPG

66.66 ppg/10th

68.9 ppg/9th

PPG Allowed

77.5 ppg/11th

71.45 ppg/6th

FG%

42.3 ppg/10th

43.3%/7th

FG% Allowed

47.7%/10th

44.4%/7th

3pt FG%

30.8%/9th

33.3%/7th

3pt FG% Allowed

37%/10th

33.5%/6th

RPG

31.65/9th

33.75 rpg/7th

Who leads HC Ed Cooley and his Georgetown side in scoring and rebounding, during donerence games? That would be one man - grad wing Micah Peavy who checks in at 19.15 ppg and 8.55 rpg. Slot him third and seventh, respectively, in the BIG EAST.

DePaul, coached by Chris Holtmann, enjoys 13.65 ppg from junior wing CJ Gunn, the league's 19th best mark. The Blue Demons don't have a top 20 BIG EAST carom getting guy, but do receive 6.1 per game from NJ Benson (who doesn't register on the league-wide tracker.

Return for more!



Tweet Locker

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings